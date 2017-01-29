Sunday Extra: We must put our differences aside

By ZAINAB SUSI

I was part of the Women's March in Champaign last weekend. This was my very first time protesting ever, and I am really proud of it. The march's energy and the women (and men) who united together was indescribable.

There were people of every skin color, every belief, of all differences, but we all banded together because we are all human. We all deserve the same human rights. We made history and the entire world witnessed it. It was so beautiful.

I was born in Pakistan and I came to the United States 26 years ago. I became a U.S. citizen a long time ago, which means I should have the same rights as anyone born in the USA. I live my life like every other American, but then why do immigrants get treated differently?

I was born in Karachi, but I am a U.S. citizen and my home is in Mahomet. And I am here to stay.

Whether we are happy with our current president or not, agree with each others political views or not, we are all Americans. That should be our first priority. I have a lots of friends from all over the world and I met them here in the States. Isn't that the beauty of the USA? This country was built by immigrants for immigrants.

As a human I am ashamed to witness how the country has divided into two. This is how a powerful country should look alike?

My heart goes out to the families who are fearful of the unknown solely based on their skin color and religious beliefs. What happened to our democracy? Can we imagine what those families are going through? I don't think we can.

When our bank account is full, there is food in our stomach, busy in our luxury lifestyle, feeling safe in our homes, who cares what happens to anyone else? We have no fear that I could get separated from my kids and my loved ones just because my skin color and my beliefs are different then others. It's hard to imagine? I am around those families and that could happen to me too. My heart goes out to those beautiful people that are fighting each day to stay with their loved ones.

What are we teaching to the next generation? Are we moving forward or backward? Let's put our differences aside and do the right thing: equal rights for everyone, regardless of gender, skin color, religion, sexual orientation, etc.

Many Americans have no idea how much we immigrants have to go through before we come to the States. It's a very long, hard and sacrificial process. Nobody wants to leave their birth country, family and loved ones and start all over again. We immigrants aren't here for fun, but for a better life for ourselves and for our children.

Next time you meet an immigrant ask her or his story, you will be amazed.

I am American and I am here to stay.

Zainab Susi lives in Mahomet.