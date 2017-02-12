Guest Commentary: An antidote for national restlessness

By BRIAN O'NEILL

In the past weeks, and less than a month after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, many strange, at times disturbing, but nonetheless interesting things have happened.

There have been extensive women's marches across the country. To date, it is estimated that more than 670 have taken place worldwide. There have been ongoing debates surrounding reportage of the number of people in attendance at the president's inauguration and the issue of "alternative facts."

These types of comments and more have led political commentators to go as far as George Orwell's 1984 about this administration's handling of the media. Furthermore, we have seen immigration restrictions that has spawned new actions across the country. We are a restless nation.

Yet, less reported are the signs of protest from within. NPR and others have reported that diplomats have begun to take early retirement, and even some younger members have decided to resign, citing Trump's vision for America to be extremely troubling. Other groups in these struggles have been the National Park Service and the EPA, two entities which the White House have openly confronted, not to mention the contentious issue of climate change.

The EPA has been on a media "blackout" for several days where they are prohibited to provide press releases and social media posts, although during this time several major news outlets have been able to receive statements from anonymous sources inside the agency. Furthermore, the EPA has been ordered to freeze contracts and grants, two key components of the agency's work, which may be detrimental to their research activities. The new administration clearly wants to control science and facts and try to use any means within its reach to accommodate its particular vision of "making America great again." Even though the bureaucracy can be thick at times, and that there may seem to be little recourse to action for a government workers in agencies like the EPA and the National Park Service, some things have begun to happen.

A recent incident was from the Badlands National Park twitter page, which quoted some climate science data. These posts were quickly taken down though and the Park Service apologized. But for what? The posts were simply reiterations of data from reports produced by the U.S. government and in coherence with international climate science groups. One post stated that "Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years." Some have "gone rogue," setting up the AltUSNatParkService twitter account.

Some Americans may not realize this, but there have been two reports, hundreds of pages long produced by the government about climate change and impacts. These efforts represent some of the best and brightest scientists from a range of disciplines that partnered with the government, and were not paid to do so, to produce documentation on climate change that is accessible to the public. The website is http://www.globalchange.gov. It is scheduled that there should be a third report in the next few years.

All of this leads to questions about what will be in store for the U.S. programs that aim to use science to understand and know better our world. As it relates to the parks, they may lose huge amounts of revenue due to climate change and the inability to provide recreational activities as weather becomes more extreme and longer lasting than ever before. It would seem that it would behoove the new administration to be looking into these matters more seriously rather than expending so much energy blacking out the EPA and NPS, claiming that they are trying to simply get a hold on "old" policies.

Stephen Mather, the NPS director from 1917 to 1924, is famous for having said of his parks that they "contain the antidote for national restlessness ... He is a better citizen with a keener appreciation of the privilege of living here who has toured the national parks." I hope that there continue to be "rogue" government workers and those who appreciate these parks in the same spirit that so many others have, while also realizing that climate change is not some "Chinese" hoax.

Perhaps a greater appreciation of these parks, of nature, and that they represent "the best" as Wallace Stegner said, of what our country can be, might be an ideal just as laudable as trying to "make America Great again." But surely, our restlessness is not over.

Brian O'Neill, who lives in Champaign, is a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois working on environmental issues. He earned his master's degree at the University of Arizona.