Guest Commentary: Preserve, renovate Urbana hotel

By DENNIS ROBERTS

As alderman of Ward 5, whose boundary includes the greatest part of downtown Urbana, I am naturally highly vested in the vitality of our downtown. I have placed considerable personal time into projects that could add energy to the downtown, and naturally I have great interest in the redevelopment potential of the Urbana Lincoln/Landmark Hotel.

As a new arrival to the area in 1996, I was very much drawn to Urbana's historic downtown. The hotel was one of the first things to capture my interest (the other being, of course, our wonderful library). The hotel's Tudor Revival faade and rather outlandish Tudor-Bavarian interior is, literally, unique. I was yet to learn about its locally famous architect, Joseph W. Royer, who designed the building in 1923, or about the 100 Urbana businessmen who pooled their resources to build it.

The city council eventually established the Joseph W. Royer Arts and Architecture District that spotlights numerous buildings in our downtown designed or built by Royer — making downtown Urbana a tourism destination for all visitors to the community. I have talked to artists and performers who tell me the hotel is ideally located to serve as an events hub, that the Great Room has the best dance floor in Champaign-Urbana and is a knock-out location for wedding receptions. One individual has talked to me for years about using it as a dinner theater venue. Attendees who stayed at the hotel during our Illinois Sister Cities Association Annual Meeting in 2014 still remark about our unique hotel.

Our mayor and city staff recognize the economic importance of keeping the hotel as an economic anchor in the downtown. The Urbana Landmark Hotel is an irreplaceable gem that needs our strong reinvestment commitment.

Following the economic downturn of 2008, it was difficult to find a new owner for the shuttered hotel. Developer Xiao Jin "XJ" Yuan purchased the hotel with an offer of a $1.4 million tax increment financing district incentive loan from the city to assist in making long-needed major repairs — a new roof, replace plumbing in the basement, electrical and communication upgrades, HVAC replacements, bathroom and sleeping room upgrades, renovation of the lobby and conference rooms, and construction of a new accessible entrance lobby with lift and a porte cochere facing Race Street.

One of the greatest renovation challenges was meeting modern building code regulations. XJ accomplished much of this work, and the hotel today is in an improved, stable condition.

The original $1.4 million loan was hardly adequate to achieve the transformation the city expected.

As a comparison, consider the Charley Creek Inn, a historic landmark hotel in Wabash, Ind., (http://www.charleycreekinn.com/). This 1920s Georgian Revival hotel had also declined over the years. It was purchased in 2007 by local businessman and historic preservation advocate, Richard E. Ford. Originally operated as an 80-room hotel, it reopened in 2010 after an investment of over $15 million as a boutique hotel with 23 rooms and 7 suites. "In 2011 it was awarded the coveted Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration, the highest award for historic renovation in Indiana; and it has served as a catalyst for downtown renewal," according to the hotel's website.

In Urbana we have a 128-room hotel downtown facing similar challenges. In expecting a $1.4 million loan to transform the hotel, we seem to have greatly underestimated the costs of renovation. Yet today we have a new opportunity.

The hotel is for sale again, but this time things are different. The economy has significantly improved. City staff has been working with the owner and a major nationally recognized hotel chain that manages several large boutique hotels across the country. They are willing to invest about $25 million to fund a total restoration while preserving the unique qualities of the hotel, reopening the kitchen facilities and bar, and remarketing the hotel as a boutique hotel with modern convention and meeting room facilities.

The argument that the hotel be demolished to build a new, modern hotel on the site is not compelling. Bulldozing a solid, historic structure and sending hundreds of tons of material to a landfill is neither "green" nor sustainable. Other property owners downtown are making thoughtful renovations — notably the Stephens building, the Cohen Building, and [co][lab]. The Urbana Free Library Board wisely chose to remodel the 1970s addition and match its original Beaux-Arts exterior when the library expanded in 2008.

The city should preserve the Urbana Lincoln/Landmark Hotel and its unique character, while working with the owner and investor to make this downtown gem come to life again.

I am reminded to the old saying: "Make new friends, but keep the old; one is silver, the other gold."

Dennis Roberts is a Democrat who represents Ward 5 on the Urbana City Council.