Sunday Extra: It's time to send a message to Davis

By JUNE ELLEN LEYERLE

I admit it. I'm a liberal — but I'm not a left-wing nut job. I'm semi-normal. I'm an accountant and a mom. My husband was an auto mechanic until his back gave out, and now he's a parts clerk — and a dad. We are worried about our children and yours.

It's no secret that The News-Gazette is a conservative newspaper — but it's not Breitbart News. It is a generally responsible publication that had the morals to refrain from endorsing Trump, noting that he is "bombastic, boorish, egotistical, offensive." The N-G noted that "the vagaries of Trump's personality and lack of preparation for the presidency " precluded it from offering an endorsement.

N-G, I don't know about you, but my husband and I are beyond alarmed at the actions Donald Trump is taking as president. We call on all like-minded citizens — Democrat or Republican — to join us in attacking the assault on our civilization and our democracy the only way we can — in our community.

There is not much we can do to influence the actions of the tyrant who is our president, but we can do much to influence his devotee, Rodney Davis. It is not enough to say we will turn the tables in the mid-term elections in 2018 — we must demonstrate to Congressman Davis that he will be looking for a job in two years unless he stops being a rubber stamp for any horror Donald Trump chooses to wreak upon us.

I have no political experience, but I am organized, honest and steadfast. I am willing to neglect my duties as a cheer booster mom and PTSA secretary to join with you in halting the Trump train — or, as I prefer to call it, the Trump panzer blitz. I am willing to work my heart out, and here is my first step into the fray.

Have you seen those round car magnets you see driving around town, proclaiming pride in Chargers Archery, Next Generation School, etc.?

Here is my proposition — my husband Mike and I are willing to commission, out of our own pockets, a limited-edition set of "Unseat Rodney Davis November 6, 2018" magnets. I'm looking for fellow citizens who are willing to sport one of these magnets for the next 20-plus months or until Congressman Davis develops a conscience and does what's right for the future of central Illinois. If you are game, you can email me at Unseat.Davis@gmail.com. I look forward to hearing from you.

June Ellen Leyerle lives in Champaign.