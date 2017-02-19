Guest Commentary: Celebrating National Engineers Week

By MATTHEW JOHNSON

Engineers design, maintain, repair and build almost everything we need in our daily lives — all in an effort to improve how people live. As a result, this week we celebrate National Engineers Week, a time to highlight how engineers make a difference, increase awareness about the need for more engineers and bring engineering to life for children, educators and families.

This year's theme is "Engineers Dream Big" and a fitting one at that. Engineers design our nation's infrastructure, which is the most reliable in the world — delivering water, electricity and gas, transporting wastewater away from our homes and excess storm water from roadways, and providing safe roads and bridges to get from one place to another. Infrastructure provides the foundation of our economic viability, is essential for living our day-to-day lives and is important for the safety and well-being our residents.

Locally, our civil engineers led in the planning and design of 100-acre mixed-use development including a medical support campus at Carle at the Fields, worked with the city of Champaign on adding bike/walking lanes at Windsor Road and Interstate 57 to better connect the community, designing a 24.5-mile former railway into a bike route connecting Champaign to Danville to provide the region with another great leisure option, and partnered with the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District on a major sanitary sewer upgrade to Campustown which has reduced the likelihood of flooding in that area, improving the quality of life for the community.

If the new White House administration follows through on increased infrastructure spending, engineers will be called upon to upgrade and replace what have become inadequate systems which are no longer meeting the needs of society.

The impact engineers have on infrastructure projects is vital — as seen in past and current projects. But what does our future hold? There is a shortage of engineers in the United States in all areas. There are many reasons for this, but at the heart it is because we need to do a better job encouraging our young people who are naturally curious, towards engineering. A curious mind is essential and we need to continue to support our young people to dream big and look at life as a constant thing to be explored and in which to be engaged.

The American Society of Civil Engineers has supported the production of a new IMAX movie highlighting the amazing feats of engineers around the world. The movie, called "DREAM BIG — Engineering Our World," opens this month in limited theaters throughout the country. The current schedule can be viewed at http://www.asce.org/dream-big.

I encourage teachers to continue to find ways to explore science, technology, engineering and math curriculum that inspires children to be the next generation of dreamers and doers. We need to continue to develop problem-solvers in our country as our population and infrastructure demands continue to grow.

If we identify our curious children and push them to explore that curiosity through engineering, we will ensure our future needs here in the State of Illinois and beyond.

Matthew Johnson, P.E., S.E., and is the branch manager of Fehr Graham, a Midwestern engineering and environmental firm.