Sunday Extra: Public libraries vital to community

By EVELYN SHAPIRO

At the Champaign Public Library, we recently had the pleasure of hosting an evening with No. 1 New York Times best-selling author David Sheff, who wrote "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction."

The talk was attended by a standing-room-only crowd. He was very complimentary about the library and staff:

"I've visited libraries around the country and seen many wonderful ones — and yet even in impressive company, was blown away when I walked into the Champaign Public Library. I toured the stunning and welcoming building, and loved what was contained therein: state-of-the-art offerings, including child-accessible stacks and reading rooms, media collections, technology, as well as the trove of books. The library is a center of the community, where kids flock after school each day. The librarians I met were amazing — dedicated, knowledgeable and devoted to helping."

Like many members of our community, he really relies on the public library: "Thank God for public libraries. I've spent countless quiet hours in them researching my books and articles. I hide in a corner with my computer and write. Librarians are pretty much my favorite people in the world. Research librarians have gone out of their way to help me find obscure sources and facts."

Also, Sheff shared how libraries helped him stay connected to his son during their family's darkest times: "Years ago, when my son, Nic, was missing, sometimes living on the streets, addicted to drugs, I was completely freaked out — I had no idea where he was or if he was all right. What felt like a miracle arrived — an email message from him, reassuring me that he was alive.

With most doors closed to him, Nic found his way to public libraries, where he took refuge amid the books he loves, and used computers to write and reassure his father. Libraries were a lifeline to my son."

Evelyn Shapiro is the promotions manager for the Champaign Public Library.