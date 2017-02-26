Guest Commentary: Resist Trump's deportations

By RICARDO DIAZ

The C-U Immigration Forum is an organization committed to the defense of the rights of immigrants. We believe all immigrants, regardless of status, should be treated justly and humanely, in a way that is respectful of their dignity and conscious of their struggles. Further, we celebrate their contributions to the social fabric, and reject any efforts to curtail their rights, characterize them as criminals, or cause them unnecessary hardship.

Accordingly, we categorically condemn the recent memoranda released by the Department of Homeland Security. These new guidelines, pursuant to the executive order entitled "Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States," clearly demonstrate the Orwellian nature of the executive order's name by offering nothing more than a legal framework for mass deportation.

These recent policy changes confirm our belief that the Trump administration is willing to trample on the rights and well-being of our communities in the pursuit of its goals. Rather than significantly increasing the number of actual criminals being deported, these new guidelines simply expand the number of people who can be classified as criminals. In doing so, the administration seeks to justify its own actions while simultaneously offering enforcement agencies free rein to detain, deport and tear apart families on a massive scale.

When talking about immigration enforcement, it is vital that we keep in mind the large number of mixed-status families — those made up of U.S. citizen and/or green card holders who have siblings, parents and other relatives who lack documentation — who will be torn apart by these actions. These same policies will also inevitably result in the forcible deportation of American citizens, as U.S.-born children must follow their undocumented parents in the event that they are to be deported.

Equally important, these memoranda will only push undocumented people back into the shadows, increasing their vulnerability to crime and abuse by unscrupulous employers, individuals, and even local and national law enforcement agencies, who — per these new guidelines — will now decide who poses a risk to public safety or national security absent any objective proof or justification.

The C-U Immigration Forum, therefore, calls upon all elected officials — particularly those serving our local communities — to take whatever action is available to them to push back against these ill-conceived policies. In light of the hostility and contempt for immigrants demonstrated at the national level, local governments and officials will play an increasingly important role in the defense of immigrants' rights.

We call on you to resist these measures and help protect those who will be adversely affected by them.

As always, C-U Immigration Forum reiterates our commitment to stand by our immigrant friends and neighbors and their allies and supporters in the face of this unwarranted attacks.

Ricardo Diaz of Urbana is a board member of the C-U Immigration Forum and wrote this commentary on the board's behalf.