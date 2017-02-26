Krista Vance/Voices: The day Uncle Don rose from the grave

By KRISTA VANCE

Twenty-ish years ago I visited relatives in Louisiana, and what transpired between my Great-uncle Don and me has been a secret since. He gave me permission to share the story after he died and when the time seemed right.

That time is now.

Uncle Don picked me up from my grandma's house for our picnic with the relatives (lunch in the cemetery surrounded by our forefathers).

We grabbed some KFC and made our way to the family plot.

After a very confusing drive with random turns down country roads, Uncle Don parked his truck, and I grabbed the bags of food.

"Hold on," he said. "I want to look at my headstone first."

We worked our way to the back, respectfully stepping around grave markers.

"Isn't it beautiful?" Uncle Don whipped a rag out of his back pocket and polished the black marble. "I picked it out myself," he said, proudly.

"It is," I agreed. "Hey, I have an idea," I smiled. "How about you sit on the headstone and I'll take a picture, and after you die I'll come back and take a photo of me sitting on your headstone? It'll be like a before and after picture."

"I like it," he laughed, perching himself on the corner.

After several shots, I had another thought. "I have a better idea," I said, clapping my hands. "How about you lie on the ground with your arms crossed over your chest?"

Uncle Don looked at the ground then rubbed his massive belly. "I won't be able to get up."

"Sure you will. I'll help."

"You're too scrawny to lift an overweight old man."

"I beg to differ," I flexed my puny arms. "What do we have to lose?"

When Uncle Don dropped the last foot-and-a-half to the ground, I questioned my strength. Making himself comfortable in the traditional RIP pose, he killed his photo shoot.

"Enough pretending I'm taking a dirt nap," he said, "I'm hungry."

I raised him to a sitting position and held out my hands. "Bend your knees, I'll pull and you push." He didn't budge. "Are you using your legs, cuz I don't think you are?"

We tried several more times without success. "I'm going to lift you from behind." I put my arms underneath his armpits and heaved. Nope. "Uncle Don, I think this is a good spot for our picnic."

We ate chicken and discussed options.

"I could drive back to town and get help," I suggested.

"Do you even know where we are?"

"No."

"I can use your CB and call for help." (Those were the gold old days before cellphones.)

"It's broken." He sucked all the meat off his chicken leg and handed it to me. "Want the rest?"

"I'm good," I laughed, happy that Uncle Don still had his sense of humor.

"In the back of my truck is a rope," he said. "If you attach one end to the bumper, loop it behind me, and attach the other end next to the original knot you can use the truck to pull me up."

"It might work," I said. "One problem."

"What's that?"

"How do I get the truck out here?"

"You drive it."

"But I don't want to drive over the people."

"They won't notice," he laughed.

I backed the truck slowly through the cemetery, doing my best to maneuver over the low headstones. I only clipped a few of the taller ones.

I attached the rope as Uncle Don suggested; choosing not to mention that the only knot I knew was the one to tie my shoes. After looping the rope behind Uncle Don and underneath his arms, I attached a carabineer in front of him, pulling the rope snug. At the truck, I tied knots until it looked like it would hold.

"It'll be just like water skiing," I laughed.

"Slow and easy," he said.

I said a quick prayer and ever so slightly pressed the gas pedal. The truck didn't move.

"Take it out of park," Uncle Don yelled.

Those old arms and legs were stronger than he thought, and together we raised him to standing.

"We did it!" I hollered. "Best family picnic ever!"

In 2013, I returned to Louisiana. Uncle Don had long since passed, and much to my mom's dismay, she snapped several pictures of me sitting on his headstone.

Before we left, I stuck a tiny handmade sign into the ground. "Here lies Uncle Don. The best water skier in the family."

Krista Vance is a stay-at-home mom in Champaign.