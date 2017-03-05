Guest commentary: State should create Tax Revision Commission

By MICHAEL D. BELSKY

It is clear that the two major sources of revenue for the state of Illinois — income and sales taxes — are not adequate to fund government services. The state has $130 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, $11 billion in unpaid bills and a deficit of more than $5 billion. And if nothing is done, these daunting liabilities will continue to grow.

Even with the most stringent cost-cutting measures, it is unlikely the state will be able to reduce this multibillion-dollar hole without carefully examining its tax base.

An obvious answer is to grow the tax base through economic development. But working against such efforts are our state's poor fiscal condition and the instability created by a lack of a state budget. Last year, Illinois lost 37,508 people, more residents than any other state. Further, who knows how many decisions have been made by companies to not locate here given the budget impasse and fractured politics of Springfield.

So how do we take a first step toward resolving the state's fiscal woes?

Create a Tax Revision Commission that would look at all taxes, fees and charges comprehensively. Issues such as taxing retirement income and services such as health clubs, salons, financial transactions and legal transactions could be weighed against sales and income tax rate increases. Such an undertaking would not just address the state's current financial woes but ensure our tax system fits with the modern economy.

Over the past few decades, our economy has shifted from manufacturing and goods to one of services. For example, in 1965, 41 percent of our economic output was from goods and 51 percent from services. Today only 17 percent comes from the sale of goods and 71 percent is derived from services.

The service economy is benefiting from the state and not sharing in the cost. This is wrong.

The overall goal of a Tax Revision Commission should be threefold.

First, develop a diverse basket of revenues so the state is not over reliant on a single source. In fact, the bond rating agencies consider such a structure to be highly positive and it may help our rating, which would lower borrowing costs. (Keep in mind that, at present, Illinois has the lowest bond ratings of any state in the nation. This added over $12 million in interest to the state's $550 million bond issued in 2016. It is also estimated that local governments in Illinois pay anywhere from .20 to .30 percent more in interest due to the state's fiscal woes.)

Second, by having a broad range of revenue sources, the rates should be low enough to not negatively impact economic decisions and the state's competitive position.

Third, the revenues should be adequate to balance our budget and pay down our pension liabilities.

The composition of the commission could be broad and include financial leadership from both political parties; leaders from impacted industries such as law and financial services firms; representatives from large governments, such as the city of Chicago; and economists, who need to be at the table to assess the economic consequences of any given tax.

The commission would need to work on a tight time frame as we are in a crisis. My recommendation would be 90 days.

Hopefully such a comprehensive examination would result in restored bond ratings — not to mention citizen and business confidence — and the adequate provision of critical services such as education, social services and infrastructure.

This is the only way to pivot Illinois from poster child for bad fiscal management to leader in sound fiscal management.

Michael D. Belsky is the executive director of the Center for Municipal Finance at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy.