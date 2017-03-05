Sunday Extra: Urbana as a sanctuary city

By KAREN ARAM

For those in fear of sanctuary cities being defunded, as has been pointed out, the president must go through Congress, and it then goes to the states.

It was a threat made by the Reagan administration in the 1980s.

For those concerned we are breaking "federal laws" by being sanctuary cities, it needs to be recognized that our federal government has been breaking its own laws for decades. Whether our interventions conducted as false flags seeking regime change or by dropping bombs, sanctions that starve, or occupation in the name of "freedom." We are therefore responsible for the thousands of lives lost and destroyed, in at least seven nations. Those same seven nations for whom we now have a ban on their nationals.

For those who are undocumented, the real fear is what is happening now with the first Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids under President Dongald Trump, arresting nearly 700 immigrants in five days across the nation. A quarter of those arrested had no criminal records.

The Obama administration was responsible for the deportation of 2.7 million immigrants, more than any previous administration, and rejected numerous appeals to grant a blanket pardon to shield both DREAMERS and legal permanent residents from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was provided for those who were brought to the U.S. as children and granted a two-year, renewable reprieve from deportation.

The Trump administration is now in possession of the fingerprints and addresses of all 750,000 DREAMERS fingerprints and addresses. Up to 8 million people are potential targets for deportation under Trump's January executive orders.

According to Zaina Green of the World Socialist website, David Ward, director of the National Association of Former Border Patrol Agents, speaking on Fox and Friends Monday, said that the ICE raids were "probably planned months ago under the Obama administration, but now being launched under the Trump administration."

Since the Holocaust, the question has been asked, "How could it happen, a round up of neighbors being deported often with little notice or concern?"

No one is suggesting that the current deportations taking place of the undocumented is comparable to sending people off to concentration camps or gas chambers, but sending people over borders to the unknown is nonetheless cruel.

They may not have been successful, but at least the Netherlands made the attempt at an organized, coordinated effort to save the "Jews within their nation," and they will be forever remembered "as having at least tried."

Urbana as a sanctuary city, will be remembered as having at least "tried."

Hopefully we will be successful, where other cities may not be remembered so well.

Karen Aram lives in Urbana.