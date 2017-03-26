Decision day nears: Nursing home deserves, needs voter support

By BELDEN FIELDS

Much attention has been given to the election of local officials on April 4, but there is an issue that is equally pressing. That is the fate of the Champaign County Nursing Home (CCNH). Voters will be presented with two referendum items.

The first is whether or not to authorize the county board to raise a property tax levy from its present 3 cents per $100 assessed value to the legal maximum of 10 cents. The second item asks voters whether or not to authorize the county board to dispose of the nursing home, presumably either by selling it to a private nursing home company or some other private user, or just shutting it down.

I had a mother in the nursing home for almost four years. It was a very difficult time for us, and I am so grateful for the excellent care and kindness she received there. I have been supportive of it ever since, and I urge voters to vote yes on the increased tax levy authorization and to vote no on the authorization to dispose of the home.

Our public nursing home is open to anyone who needs it and imposes no financial burden on the sons or daughters of its residents.

Many of us have had parents or grandparents cared for in this facility and know what an enormous relief it has been to have them cared for in this clean and safe environment. But there are many important things about the Champaign County Nursing Home that many people, even those with loved ones in it, do not know.

It is the largest nursing home in the county. It houses about one-third of all nursing home residents in the county.

As of November 2016, 74 of its residents, which amounted to 67 percent of the total number of residents, were Medicaid eligible. I say eligible because the state has fallen so far behind in processing Medicaid applications that the nursing home is not receiving some of those payments for up to a year in some cases. This has caused a severe cash-flow problem and makes it difficult for the home to meet its obligations to its vendors. This is one of the major reasons that is in such financial difficulty, and it is through no fault of its own. If the home were closed, it is difficult to see how all of its paying or Medicaid residents could be accommodated elsewhere in the county. Friends and relatives would have to travel greater distances to visit their loved ones, and that would undoubtedly mean fewer visits.

Most people are also unaware of the breadth of services it provides. Aside from its full-time residents, it also the only nursing home in this community that provides adult day care. If offers a wide range of therapy services for permanent and short-term residents, as well as for outpatients. They include physical, speech, occupational and restorative therapy. It also offers pulmonary rehabilitation. In addition, it provides in-house dental and optometry care for the residents. A psychologist is on hand twice a week. There is also a beauty parlor and a small general store. Twice a month, it offers outings to residents who are up to doing them.

In sum, CCNH is a home that takes a uniquely holistic approach to the care of our senior citizens who can no longer care for themselves. It attests to a societal commitment to care for the vulnerable that goes back to 1859 when this county first established a poor farm, then in 1910 a County Hospital, and subsequently a nursing home. I have had in-laws and friends in local for-profit nursing homes and can assure you that none has matched the scope and quality of care offered by our county home. Thus, selling the home to a private firm where the bottom line would be making a profit would be no satisfactory solution either.

There are other efforts in the community to support the CCNH. Just last month, in January, a group called Friends of Champaign County Nursing Home, to which I belong, launched a foundation for the nursing home through the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois. While it cannot hope to bring in enough to support the full operating support of the home, this manifestation of support by community members does aim to make a difference in the quality of life of the residents who live there.

This is just one more indication of the gratitude of people whose loved ones have been cared for by the CCNH, which imposes no financial burden on the sons or daughters of its residents. If there was ever a public service that met the financial and psychological needs of those of us who have to deal with aging relatives and friends, it is this nursing home. When this is taken into account, the addition of 7 cents per $100 assessed valuation, which would amount to $30 per year on a $150,000 house, is a small amount to pay for our peace of mind.

Again, please vote yes on the tax authorization and no on the authorization to close or privatize the CCNH.

Belden Fields, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois, is a longtime advocate for the Champaign County Nursing Home. The Urbana resident also campaigned for two successful ballot proposals in 2002 that led to a new facility and a taxpayer-funded operating subsidy.

Proposition to Increase the Limiting Rate

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for Champaign County, Champaign County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .0675% above the limiting rate for the purpose of maintaining the county nursing home for levy year 2017 and be equal to .8950% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2017?

1. The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $29,843,076.37, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $32,273,491.76.

2. For the 2017 levy year the approximate amount of additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $22.50.

3. If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2017 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

YES

NO

Sale or Disposal of the Champaign County Nursing Home

Shall the Champaign County Board be authorized to sell or dispose of the Champaign County Nursing Home?

YES

NO