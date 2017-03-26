Guest commentary: Eisenhauer's scorn for public safety

By PAT DEVANEY

Throughout the last decade, Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer has expressed his contempt for public safety officers, consistently criticizing their pay and their retirement security.

He doesn't seem to have a problem with other public servants, only those who protect the lives and property of the good people of Danville.

Eisenhauer has been mayor of Danville for 14 years. For six years before that, he served as a city alderman.

Under Eisenhauer's rule, Danville's economy has crashed and burned. The city's 7.2 percent unemployment rate is 53 percent higher than the national average and 17.5 percent higher than the state average.

While other rust-belt city administrators have earned their paychecks by launching progressive economic development programs, Eisenhauer sat back and simply blamed his own employees for the city's economic woes.

Sadly, his latest attack on the city's firefighters thrusts his negligence to new lows. His scorn for firefighters threatens the very lives and safety of the people he was elected to serve.

By proposing a ruthless cut in the firefighting force by 38 percent (42 to 26), Mayor Eisenhauer is throwing a tantrum following a federal arbitrator's ruling against him in favor of the existing firefighter contract. Local 429 of the International Association of Fire Fighters had worked for more than two years to reach a compromise and opted for arbitration only as a last resort.

Clearly, slashing the size of the department by 38 percent represents a danger to public safety. The reduction would give Danville a firefighter-to-1,000 residents ratio of .79, barely half the Midwest average of 1.4.

Eisenhauer says his scheme would save the $1.3 million he says the arbitrator's ruling will cost the city. And here's how he would save it:

1) Increase firefighter overtime to $1.5 million, which more than doubles the current budget of $700,000.

2) Shell out $480,000 in unemployment compensation to the dismissed firefighters.

Most third-graders can tell you that the cost of $1.98 million is greater than a savings of $1.5 million. And that fuzzy bargain puts citizens at risk.

As he always does, this mayor points to pensions as the boogeyman hiding in his city's budget.

Ah, but what about Eisenhauer's pension? Since he's been on Danville's public payroll for nearly 20 years, does he have a pension?

You bet. Eisenhauer is quietly feathering a comfy retirement nest under the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

Based on his current salary of $73,000, Eisenhauer could reap an annual retirement benefit of $54,750. And it gets better. His pension would accrue a 3 percent simple cost of living increase each year ($2,190) and an annual "13th check" bonus which in his case would come to $4,562.50.

Give or take a couple bucks, that's an annual pension of $61,500.

So, mayor, the next time you want to talk pensions, let's not forget yours. Based on your performance over nearly 20 years in Danville city government, your own pension is virtually indefensible.

Pat Devaney is president of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois.