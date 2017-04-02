Joseph Bauers/Voices: Confessions of a fallen-away Dem

By JOSEPH BAUERS

When you reach a certain age, many things fall by the wayside, but it can be surprising how a few linger. For example, my wife reminds me with some regularity how Catholicism is still a part of who I am, despite its having been in my rear view mirror for decades. And the Chicago White Sox, the team of my boyhood, is still my team, the recent success of the other Chicago team notwithstanding.

These entities, it turns out, represent two of the three main pillars of my boyhood, all inherited. We children were Catholic because our parents were Catholic; we were White Sox fans because my father could not abide the Chicago Cubs, a team he deemed ridiculous. And we were Democrats in much the same way.

My father was a child of the Depression, and he lived all his days convinced that FDR had saved him. When he moved the family out to the Chicago suburbs, the Democrats were a hard sell. Most of my classmates were dutiful little Republicans, their political allegiance represented by their I LIKE IKE! buttons, mine by a lonely ADLAI! pin. Losses in the two presidential elections of the 1950s saddened me, though I could not have told you why. I had no better understanding of Democrats and Republicans than I had of astrophysics.

By and by, though, my dad explained: Republicans were the party of the rich; Democrats were the party of working people. And since we were not likely to take up banking any time soon, we stuck with the Dems. When the handsome John F. Kennedy and his beautiful wife entered the White House, we felt a certain pride. Compared to JFK, Ike suddenly looked old.

As I advanced into adulthood, I was confronted with any number of Democrats who did not inspire me as Kennedy had. Whatever their shortcomings, though, Democratic orthodoxy always seemed superior to that served up by the Republicans, whose message was monotonous: taxes were bad; government regulation was bad; foreign wars were good; and, generally, poor people were an embarrassment and should just go away.

I voted for Democrats almost exclusively but didn't notice for a long time that there had been a paradigm shift. I think I sensed it, but there is a strong push to believe what we want to believe. Thus, my liberal sensibilities only imagined that Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were progressive Democrats, when in fact they were nothing of the kind. Clinton expanded our prison population, pressed for NAFTA, shrunk welfare and generally supported our misbegotten military adventures. Obama almost immediately caved on the idea of single-payer health insurance, supported the Trans Pacific Partnership, expanded our involvement in Middle East wars and personally oversaw the murder of many innocent people by drone strike.

When the election of 2016 rolled around, there was no hiding America's political dysfunction. The Republicans offered us something like 17 candidates, 16 of whom could not defeat the narcissistic incompetent whose rants were littered with easily disproved exaggerations and lies. The Democrats offered us four — the corporate darling who presented only platitudes; the dedicated insurgent who proffered many ideas, but whose wildly popular speeches and rallies were left mostly unreported by a press hell bent on propping up the establishment candidate; and two other guys that nobody can remember now.

I can't tell you how much angst I suffered in this miserable election. I was told more than once that I should vote for the Democrat, who many viewed as the lesser of two evils. But at this stage of my life, I know that the lesser of two evils is still — evil. I am tired of willingly supporting evil.

And so the horror of the raging barbarian — not just at the White House gate, but inside it — has thrown Washington into a dither. Democrats simply cannot face their amazing defeat, embracing an anti-Russian fantasy to distract voters from Democratic ineptitude. Republicans, meanwhile, are beholden to their ever more dangerous base.

Citizens are catching on to this failed duopoly. More voters now identify as independents than as either Democrats or Republicans. In the long run, both these wholly owned corporate subsidiaries may collapse under the weight of their own corruption.

But what of the short run? There is one's mental health to consider. I say turn off Fox News; turn off MSNBC; switch on baseball. No matter how dismal things get, there is always hope in the spring. Even my White Sox, long dedicated to repeating the same losing strategy, have given themselves over to a New Deal, so to speak. They are rebuilding.

Wish I could say the same for my former political party.

Joseph Bauers is a freelance writer in Champaign