Sunday Extra: Staying vigilant against public health problem

By EMILY CLOSE

My blood type, O positive, makes me a fairly in-demand donor at the Community Blood Services center in Champaign. I've noticed that the screening process and questionnaire used to determine one's suitability as a donor is rigorous and takes more time than the actual blood donation.

Before collecting roughly one pint of your blood, the center asks you to read a pamphlet filled with sobering information. Page two of the brochure lists the diseases that donated blood is tested for: hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, HIV, syphilis, Chagas disease, West Nile virus, HTLV and Zika. Furthermore, the pamphlet states, viral hepatitis, AIDS, malaria, vCJD (variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, the human form of "mad cow" disease), and other infections can be spread by blood transfusion.

So I have to assume that dirty, used syringes that are left outside by their users in public places are not play toys for curious toddlers and older children, snooping dogs, nosy teenagers, meandering bike riders, distracted joggers or errant pedestrians.

And yet, that was the dilemma I faced a few months ago.

How could I convey to the powers-that-be that discarded syringes on and near public parkways, sidewalks and roads in my historic Champaign neighborhood were appearing and just being left there?

Logic and common sense dictate that individuals who use and then toss their syringes outdoors don't have the greater good of humanity in mind when caught up in the throes of their behavior.

As an army of one, I looked for a solution to this pressing public health problem.

After pondering the glacial speed at which municipal government sometimes moves if not prodded, I brought the issue before the Champaign City Council at a study session meeting on Dec. 13.

I presented to our city officials the attempts I had made over the months to work with a particular apartment building owner to address the behavior of his syringe-tossing tenants. To be charitable, the owner's responses to my inquiries were devoid of concern and empathy. And while my spoken words at that Tuesday night council meeting did seem to get the attention of the mayor and the council, only law enforcement responded with an immediate plan to strongly discourage the needle-tossers from littering the outdoors and endangering lives. So thank you to the officers of our Champaign Police Department.

It's now been a number of weeks since I've seen a discarded syringe on the ground in my neighborhood. But who knows what spring will bring? In fact, I have started to see telltale orange syringe caps in the large park near downtown Champaign. So, lesson learned — we, the people, the voters, the citizens, the taxpayers — must stay vigilant.

Teddy Roosevelt, a renowned outdoorsman and conservationist, was on to something. To paraphrase our 26th president, walk softly and carry a large garbage bag, heavy work gloves, tongs and a sharps disposal container. We need dedicated do-gooders in our community, our city, our state, our country and our world. And more of them.

Emily Klose lives in Champaign.