Deanna Terven/Voices: Dad left us with some wonderful memories

By DEANNA TERVEN

My precious father passed away. I'd written about his struggle with Alzheimer's disease back in August. Things progressed pretty quickly after that and he was admitted to a special care unit in February. He ultimately succumbed to kidney failure in the early morning hours of April Fool's Day.

We will never forget the look on Dad's face the day we went to admit him. He didn't have many instances of clarity, but he knew something was happening that he wouldn't like. He'd taken to following my mother pretty closely, especially when there was a lot commotion, or lots of different people. I'm sure not being able to follow her was confusing and a little anxiety provoking. On the other hand, the choice was very difficult for my mother, even though situations had arisen that jeopardized safety for both her and my father, because there were moments he seemed to almost be himself again, and she would wonder if she was doing the right thing, not to mention that Dad didn't seem "as bad" as the other residents we saw that first day. We had to continually remember all the occasions when she had to call on my brothers, or me to help get through his periods of anger and frustration, or insistence that he needed to "get home." He had also started wandering and was brought home by neighbors several times.

My father lived in a nightmare that we can only imagine. He was kidnapped, beaten, and threatened. He was in prison or in jail and didn't know what he'd done wrong. There were strange people in his home and he couldn't get them to leave. He couldn't find my mother, and didn't understand that his parents were deceased as were all but one of his siblings. At times, he had never been married. Other times, my mother was out partying and had a boyfriend. But, when we went to see him, and could engage him in conversation, his face would brighten and he'd smile or even laugh when reliving all the good times he'd had at his previous jobs, or how proud he was of his duty in the Army. During the last weeks, he'd been fishing (and caught a big fish), and had been relieved of marching by his Army commander.

His death seemed to come quickly. When officially placed on hospice and began receiving morphine, the aides and even administrators came to tell us how much they loved and cared about my Dad. They gave him kisses and hugs and cried with us. He was their "buddy," and they loved to hear his stories. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to tell him goodbye. Within a few days, it was over. He got to truly go home and see all the people he'd been looking for all those months.

I miss him so much already, but as my brother said, "He had a good life," and, indeed, he did, as well as enriching our lives more than I'm sure he ever knew. In sorting through old pictures, I saw my father's "goofy pictures," the travel pictures of him and my mother together, and the pictures of him holding or playing with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had big smiles and looked so proud. He used to tell my mom, "Just look what we did!" What wonderful, loving memories he left with us.

My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those of you who have loved ones in your life afflicted with Alzheimer's.

Deanna Terven lives in Sidney.