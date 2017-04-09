Guest Commentary: Bill for lawyers would harm business

By TODD MAISCH

Cloaked under the description of "privacy" legislation, a package of bills under consideration in Springfield takes solid aim at two of the state's key economic performers — small businesses and the burgeoning tech industry in Illinois.

These bills include complex compliance regulations, which would apply to businesses of all sizes, but would place an enormous burden on small businesses statewide.

The "Right to Know" bill (HB 2774) would require any business with a website — even a local flower shop or pizza parlor — to draft privacy policies longer and more confusing than anything required by existing law and to create new IT systems — at best, a complex and expensive undertaking; at worst, impossible to implement — to respond to consumer requests under threat of liability.

What's more, any error would void the business's entire contract with consumers, subjecting the business to an onslaught of liability completely unrelated to the likely unintentional violation.

Startups operating with only three or four people would have the added stress of regulations that would demand attention they may not be able to give.

If people are honest about it, requiring every small business in the state to dramatically change its online terms of use and IT systems under a threat of lawsuits is less in the interest of consumers, and more in the interest of plaintiffs' lawyers.

There's even an amendment to the "Right to Know" bill intended solely to preserve lawsuits, leading to a situation where Illinois small businesses could potentially face two different class-action lawsuits over the same issue.

This is as thinly veiled as pro-trial lawyer legislation comes.

After peeling back the layers, it's clear that these bills would give consumers a false sense of security regarding their privacy. Consistent with federal and state laws in place, privacy policies already explain how personal information is collected and shared.

Today's companies know they must be transparent about their practices and offer consumers control, or they will lose their most important asset — consumer trust. So they treat privacy and data security as a competitive advantage and an area for investment and innovation.

But under the "Right to Know" bill, businesses would be required to implement a "one size fits all" IT infrastructure just to maintain consumer request channels that experience has shown are neither useful to nor frequently used by consumers.

It's wasteful, unworkable and unnecessary.

When private investors look to do business in Illinois, they will see these heavy regulations as a red flag and look to invest in another state.

Illinois deserves to be the beacon of innovation and a hub for businesses when compared with other states, not merely the low hanging fruit.

Illinois would be foolish to undercut the growing economic potential of the state's tech and innovation economy with a regulatory scheme far too focused on business liability.

In a 2017 KPMG report, global technology experts listed Chicago as one of the top six cities worldwide most likely to become a leading innovation hub over the next four years.

And Urbana-Champaign, where hundreds of engineers and computer scientists graduate each year, was cited as one of the most promising tech hubs to watch.

The tech industry is not broken. It doesn't need to be fixed. So why would Illinois disqualify itself from more tech investment with radical regulations on this growing tech sector? It makes no sense.

These so-called "privacy" bills are a lot less than meets the eye. If the bills pass, they would crush small businesses to give consumers a false sense of security, while trial lawyers take a victory lap.

Todd Maisch is the president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.