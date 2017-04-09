Guest Commentary: Support for UI students remains vital

By RONALD LEWIS, FLORDALIA RODRIGUEZ-GARCIA and AUSTIN MEHMET

Around 150 students from the University of Illinois System's three universities (Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield) united at the State Capitol on March 29 to meet with legislators for University of Illinois Student Day at the Capitol. University System President Tim Killeen and other University leaders joined students in their efforts to reach out to all members of the General Assembly, including Rep. Carol Ammons, Sen. Scott Bennett and Sen. Chapin Rose. All are strong supporters of the University and are members of the UI Caucus, a bipartisan coalition of state legislators who are U of I graduates or parents of students or alumni.

Illinois Connection — the legislative advocacy network of the University of Illinois Alumni Association — and the University's Office of Governmental Relations coordinate this annual event that brings students together to deliver a unified message to lawmakers. Illinois Connection gives students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends a voice to advocate on behalf of the University of Illinois.

With no budget and an uncertain future for higher education, our advocacy efforts are needed now more than ever. Our quality of education is being diminished, fewer services and resources are available, and students and their families are worried about how they will pay for college. The ability to attract and retain top-notch students and faculty is at risk.

Each student has an important and impactful story to tell legislators about how these budget cuts affect them personally. For some, they are the first in their family to attend college, and the University of Illinois is helping them achieve a life-long dream. For others, they are one of many in their family to attend the University of Illinois, and it is important for them to help maintain the reputation and stature of the institution.

Higher education is essential to the state's economic vitality. The University of Illinois provides value to every citizen across the state through its educational, research and outreach programs. It is a major driver of economic growth and a talent pipeline for workforce development. In addition to transforming the lives of over 80,000 students by educating, creating knowledge and shaping future leaders, the University of Illinois is a major driver of economic growth and prosperity in the state of Illinois. The University System contributes $14 billion to the Illinois economy annually, and employs nearly 30,000 full-time employees. Approximately 70% of the University's 20,000 graduates stay in Illinois.

The University of Illinois is the largest, most prestigious public university in the state of Illinois. We are proud to represent the students of Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. We will continue to advocate on behalf of our fellow students who are proud of their Alma Mater, and we encourage all alumni to participate in "Alumni Day at the Capitol" on May 10.

Ronald Lewis, Flordalia Rodriguez-Garcia and Austin Mehmet are the student-body presidents at the University of Illinois' campuses at Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield, respectively.