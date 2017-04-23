Guest Commentary: No easy answers on health care

By DONALD GREELEY

I am a recently retired pulmonary medicine physician who practiced in a multispecialty clinic environment. I have observed the evolution of health care delivery over my career. Right now our society needs to get serious about coming to grips with many important questions. We can no longer kick the can down the road.

There are two simple bottom line points to be made about health care.

1. It is expensive. There are no single bad actors.

2. There are no free rides; someone has to pay for it, or people have to go without.

Point 1. It is expensive. There are many factors which contribute to the expense. Some are more easily dealt with than others.

Drugs are expensive. The debate continues on how they should be priced. Free market forces do not work when there are only one or a few drugs available for a particular indication. Here are some questions on which society must ponder and make a decision:

— How are drug prices set?

— Do pharmaceutical companies have a fiduciary responsibility to maximize profits by charging the highest prices possible?

— Are pharmaceutical companies allowed under current law to care about humanitarian issues?

— Why are prices for certain drugs much higher in the United States than in other countries?

— What profit margins are acceptable to stimulate research on new drugs?

— Should Medicare be allowed to negotiate drug prices?

Personnel are expensive. Health care workers have unique skill sets and are in short supply. Training time stretches to many years. Medical school debts over $300,000 are not uncommon.

— In this setting, what salary levels are appropriate? Facilities and technology are expensive. There have been incredible advances in health care technology in recent years. Some advances have caused a major change in approaches to certain conditions. Others have yielded a measurable but subtle improvement in care. Questions to ponder:

— How should technology be valued?

— How much is an additional year of good life worth?

— Can and should we restrict access to technology that has a very high cost for a small (but positive) effect on health?

There are many public policy questions that need to be addressed regarding the cost of health care in this country. There is no single "bad actor" whose discovery would solve the expensive health care problem. The country should not just throw up its hands and say that health care costs are too complicated to address. Multiple levels of investigation are needed.

Point 2: There are no free rides.

— Is health care a human right?

— If so, how should it be delivered?

— If not, are we willing to deny health care and perhaps life itself to those who cannot pay for it or who choose not to pay for it? We cannot go further until we as a country answer these questions.

Let's assume that the country says that everyone should, as a basic human right, have access to good health care. How can that be paid for?

— A central government health care plan that covers all people would accomplish that end. Such a plan would be paid for by our graduated income tax system. Those who have more would pay more. Those with less would pay less. All, though, would have similar access to good health care. If revenues fall short, then some form of rationing would be needed. It would be applied to all persons.

— Private insurance for all would work. Insurance by definition requires a mix of healthy and not healthy people to be fiscally solvent. Healthy people would need to be coerced into buying health insurance, or the insurance companies would go out of business because of the unfavorable mix of persons covered. If there were no coercion for healthy people to buy the insurance, human nature suggests that a healthy person with other significant financial obligations would tend to pay those obligations before voluntarily buying health insurance. If he or she did that and became ill, are we as a society willing to deny that person access to health care because he/she made the decision to not buy insurance? If not, where will the money come from to pay for that care?

These are the questions. Here is where the debate should start. There are no simple or easy answers, but that is no excuse for inaction.

Donald Greeley, MD, lives in Urbana.