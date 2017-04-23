Sunday Extra: Thank you, Donald Trump

By DIANE ORE

I have good news for Donald Trump. I am here to thank him, hugely, for all he has done for me since Nov. 9 when I woke up feeling like a bus had parked itself on my chest. Here goes:

I feel 20 years younger! After a brief period of depression, I pulled myself together and became an activist. I have energy and purpose. I can't wait to wake up in the morning so I can fight another day.

I have met the most amazing people! At every rally, every visit to my congressman's office, every meeting to aid immigrants and refugees, I find people in my community who are interesting, smart, compassionate and dedicated to the same things I am.

I have participated in interfaith classes and attended guest services at many different house of worship. Do you know what I learned? We all believe in the same basic ideals: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Be charitable. Do good deeds. Have love in your heart. I have yet to see Donald Trump display any of these ideals. I wonder if he is familiar with the ten commandments.?

I am getting smarter by the day. I have learned more about politics in the past five months than I have known in my whole life. I have a new political vocabulary.

I read more newspapers and magazines than ever before. I am learning to navigate social media. The more I learn, the more I want to know.

I have newfound courage. I am the leader of the group Hineni from the Jewish Community that advocates for social, racial and religious equality. We stand up to anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, hate crimes and injustices. We have seen this before.

For every hateful thing Trump has done thus far in his presidency, I have done a good deed. For every despicable, baseless lie he has tweeted, I have devised a new protest activity. For every game of golf he has played on my tax dollar, I have read a book about government. I will persevere and I assure you that we who believe in justice will take over at the next possible opportunity. Do you know why? Because there is now and there always has been more good in the world than evil. Otherwise, how would civilization have survived this long?

Diane Ore lives in Champaign.