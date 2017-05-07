Sunday Extra: In defense of free speech

By ANDREW WILK

It would not have occurred to me a decade or so ago that I would ever have to assert my support for the right of an American to express an opinion. One of the wonders of living in the U.S. — and, in fact, likely our greatest strength — is our free-wheeling, brash, chaotic, and amazingly rich discourse regarding ourselves, our nation, and the world around us. Whether our opinions were rude, lewd, or full of attitude, it was always presumed to be our inalienable right to express them without fear of retribution.

Apparently, this is no longer the case.

Now that speech codes on our college campuses have devolved into "shut up codes" suppressing ideas that don't fit into somebody's idea of tolerance (I still shake my head at the inherent irony of this), social media is used as a mechanism to publicly shame those who don't conform, and mainstream media outlets readily characterize anyone who disagrees with progressive orthodoxy as a bigot, the state of free speech in America seems surprisingly fragile.

Recent violent confrontations at Berkeley (ironically enough, the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement in the 1960s) and Middlebury College call into question the very existence of reasoned debate when a few are empowered to simply "shut down" dissenting viewpoints that they deem "hate speech." Aside from the obvious question of where the line between hate speech and differing opinions is supposed to be — some broadly define hate speech to be virtually anything that might diverge from their own viewpoints and cause the apparently intense discomfort of self-reflection or doubt — one has to wonder how we have reached the point where shockingly many celebrate the practice of censorship by loud, threatening mobs.

As scary as some aspects of our contemporary political scene might be, I find people shouting down speakers a great deal more frightening — especially when I consider the historical antecedents of such actions.

If you disagree with someone's ideas, please listen respectfully — and explain your own viewpoint with a minimum of personal attacks. As personally satisfying as some might find it to "argue through insult", a civil society requires civil conversations.

Dehumanizing those with differing opinions only invites violent speech — and perhaps violent action — because it communicates that those individuals are not worthy of even the most basic respect. Words have consequences, but the manner in which they are spoken to one another also is important.

Those who consider common courtesy a mere bourgeois affectation would do well to remember those times in human history when it was considered appropriate to strip basic human dignity from others because "they deserved it".

Societies that fail to ensure all their members have a voice generally come to grief, and those who individuals insist that they — and only they — have the right answer to what ails society or the world often have been the enablers of the most brutish episodes in the history of civilization. We would do well to remember this.

Andrew Wilk is an educator and writer who lives in Champaign-Urbana. Visit his blog at andrewmwilk.com.