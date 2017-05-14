Sunday Extra: Eight months later, still waiting on state

By JOYCE NISBET

This is in response to recent articles in the News-Gazette regarding "The Illinois State Treasurer's I-Cash program wanting to return $178 million to central Illinois residents."

The article goes on to say it would like to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners. I am so happy for the Costellos, who posed with their check in the April 13 edition. And $21,000? Only something I could dream about!

I, too, am an owner of unclaimed property who is waiting, and waiting, and waiting for my happy day. I received a letter dated Aug. 30, 2016, that I was entitled to claim property held by the state. After a thorough search, to prove to my husband and children that I was indeed not being scammed, I started the process.

I complied with all documentation requirements. It is now the beginning of May 2017, eight months and five correspondence letters later. Still waiting ...!

I fulfill one requirement and get return letters for more information, different information, co-claimant information, realtor information, don't send copies/only originals info! Do three back flips, two cartwheels and jump through six hoops! I finally got to talk to a human almost three weeks ago, who assured me she was going to look into it for me. Silence ...

It has been eight months, but if my memory still serves me correct, they contacted me! I was perfectly fine, not gonna starve, clothes on my back, fine. Now that I know it is legally mine, I would really like it, please! I understand they need the necessary proof hat I am who I say I am. I get it.

Need I remind the state they have an idea who I am, since they mailed the letter to me at my address. Enough already! Maybe this is why there is $178 million in unclaimed property belongings?

Joyce Nisbet lives in St. Joseph.