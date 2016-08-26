Ghostwriter says Trump dangerous

If anyone is looking for a reason not to vote for Donald Trump, one of the best reasons I have seen is a comment by Tony Schwartz published in The Week magazine and found in a lengthy article in the July 25 New Yorker.

Many will not be familiar with Schwartz but will be familiar with a book Trump claims he wrote called "The Art of the Deal." Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Trump didn't write that book; Schwartz did. I suggest reading the New Yorker piece for a more detailed understanding of the real versus the mythical Trump.

But here is the extract published in The Week:

"Lying is second nature to him. More than anyone else I have ever met, (Donald) Trump has the ability to convince himself that whatever he is saying at any given moment is true, or sort of true, or at least ought to be true.

"It's impossible to keep him focused on any topic. I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is.

"I genuinely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes, there is an excellent possibility it will lead to the end of civilization."

MARK J. MURPHY

Champaign