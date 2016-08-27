A steady stream of tax increase proposals

The News-Gazette editorial "Watch the Wallet" of Aug. 14 is to be commended. It highlights a recent stream of initiatives to further increase local residents' taxes.

It is also meaningful that these proposals come in the context of a nearly bankrupt state that already has one of the highest property tax rates among the 50 states.

To again bring attention to the list, first and foremost is the proposal of the Champaign Unit 4 school board, a new group voted in to bring fiscal realism to the district.

The net result: a proposal asking for $183 million, $30 million more than the last two failed proposals.

The Champaign County Board also has proposed increasing the sales tax to fund deferred maintenance projects.

Continuing, the Champaign County Nursing Home Board has recommended an increase in its property tax assessment, already a financially losing project for taxpayers since its inception.

It is also likely that the state income tax rates will be raised after the fall elections, and one can only speculate on national rates with a new president.

Two other additions not to be forgotten: Earlier in 2016, the boards of Parkland College and the Champaign-Urbana MTD raised their tax rates again.

Collectively, the requests are unsupportable. Hopefully, C-U taxpayers will closely examine the financial requests when given the opportunity to vote in the fall.

Remember, even without rate increases, taxes never go down.

JAMES F. FARON

Champaign