Homeowners just can't catch a break

I am writing to express my feelings on the proposed property tax increase by the Champaign school board.

My wife and I struggle every week to pay our bills, with no additional income from our employers. Why is it that the middle class is always responsible for footing the bill? In theory, yes it would be nice to have new schools. However, it will not impact the dropout rate or motivate a student to learn. Learning comes from within.

We are not in any financial situation to have a 200 percent increase. Isn't it bad enough that our state is in such disarray, and now we may be forced to pay more in property taxes. Residents cannot seem to get a break — property tax already increases every year.

The American dream seems to be a thing of the past thanks to our politicians and government. Perhaps we need to remodel our schools or make do with what we have. Are we becoming spoiled Americans with grandioso dreams that are unobtainable for the average person trying to hang on in this economy?

GEORGE LAROS

Champaign