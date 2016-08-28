Rauner makes bad situation worse

In your many articles and editorials on Illinois' budgetary mess, you give (well-deserved) credit to our legislature. But you should, in the same breath, recall Gov. Rauner's contribution through his election promise to reduce the state's income tax.

Rauner had to know that this would make it impossible to cover even prior obligations, to say nothing of current ones. Without having enough money, budgetary discussions are a cruel charade.

The governor has made a bad situation worse in a cynical ploy to force his agenda for the top one-percent on the rest of us.

HAROLD G. DIAMOND

Urbana