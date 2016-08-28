Recent N-G story was misleading

I can only hope that the mayor of Fisher and trustee were grossly misquoted, in a recent article.

While it is true Condit receives a tax revenue credit of $0.3890 for Road & Bridge from Fisher, we also receive a letter from the county stating what portion will be deducted from our annual tax revenues and given back to the village of Fisher — resulting in only receiving $0.1945 per $100 assessed value. Oops, mayor, you forgot to mention that part or what the TIF tax cost us.

Rightfully, the city deserves those taxes for their maintenance and service provided to the residents living in that area. Because of the population of this small area, remaining township citizens of Condit cannot out-vote them to provide increases to improve roads and needed services for our rural area. Total taxes Condit receives only amounts to $0.7965, not the stated $7.90 they claimed.

Taxing along with responsible spending is how government services are provided, mayor and trustee, be honest with those who elected you.

Use what your citizens give you ... if you need a tax increase, state facts supporting this, put it on a ballot for a vote. Don't place blame and false information with misleading statements. Townships surrounding you are not your problem; in fact, township government is some of the most efficient type of governing that you will find.

RONALD SCUDDER

Condit Township Highway Commissioner

rural Champaign