Bookbinding a rare, fine skill

In response to the article written by Jordan Wilson about the Lincoln Bookbindery in the Aug. 7 News-Gazette:

While the information in the article was not incorrect, I felt it was entirely more depressing than it should have been. I have been working at the bindery since 1997.

I would love to continue this work if and when my good friend Christopher Hohn decides to step back from the business. The workload at the bindery has decreased over the years for the reasons correctly cited in the article.

However, I would like people to think of us as highly specialized and rare, instead of "dying."

Even in the digital age, a bound book continues to be a sought-after commodity; increasingly sought-after with every passing year as fewer people do this work.

Thanks to the internet, it is convenient for customers anywhere in the world to send digital files to a local printer, which we can then bind into a one-of-a-kind hardcover book.

Those who are looking for someone to bind small quantities of hardcover books seem thrilled to find us. Just like people who make furniture or clothing by hand, we enjoy creating something entirely unique.

I invite anyone interested to stop by the Lincoln Bookbindery at 1601 N. Coler Ave., U, anytime during business hours to see what we do.

FYI: At the bindery, our books are "sewn" with thread. Not "sown" like seed. This spelling mistake occurred multiple times in the article.

TEDRA ASHLEY-WANNEMUEHLER

Champaign