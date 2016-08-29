Following Illinois herd foolish move

Every once in a while, I have to review my life. Gen. Archibald Wavell of the British Army once said, "You do not want to run with the herd, all of the time, because they are usually wrong." Better to think for yourself.

With Illinois being broke and implementing a stopgap budget till the end of the year, I will have to keep on working two jobs until I die.

In this society it has always been about money. And you can tax everyone and in the long run, you will break them.

I see World War III on the horizon, or Illinois being broke permanently, due to the complacency and corruption that has ruined this state in the last several decades.

You should not be building if your state is broke. It has always been about money and anyone can see that with a $8 billion deficit, it will not be paid off in my lifetime or anyone else's.

I have been raised by my grandparents; I have a different set of values and they do not include going broke.

However, there is not one thing I can do in this society and I will just have to grow old working two jobs until I die. And I will keep on going until then.

But remember: Think for yourself, because you should not let someone else run your life.

THOMAS J. SPRINGER

Champaign