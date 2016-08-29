Justices deny right to make changes

The Illinois Supreme Court, in ruling against the Independent Map Amendment and the will of many voters, has demonstrated another problem, besides gerrymandering, allowed by both our federal and state constitutions: the lack of any accountability for judges.

According to Frank Cicero, an elected delegate to the 1970 Illinois Constitutional Convention, the Legislative Committee intended to vest the citizenry with the power to petition for an amendment affecting the apportionment of voters.

Now, after sustained effort by volunteers who collected nearly twice the required number of signatures, after the Illinois State Board of Elections approved the petition, four justices have prevented voters from deciding whether Illinois legislative districts should be drawn by an independent commission instead of by state legislators.

Throughout the U.S., people are losing faith in our so-called democratic governments. A power structure devoted to maintaining the status quo, failing to heed the voices of citizens hurt by our government's failure to pass a budget, unwilling to face the consequences of their own actions, will lead to more extreme opposition.

I would suggest a new constitutional convention, but the same politicians who have landed Illinois in its current deplorable state would control the convention. I challenge any and all of these four justices to explain what redress they have left citizens deprived of a voice in government.

SYLVIA McDERMOTT

Savoy