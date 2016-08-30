Roiling waters of campaign 2016

Frustration and anger are universal, and sometimes justifiable, reactions depending on the circumstances, but an impetuous response is often ill-advised, regardless the cause; the capacity for judicious self-restraint and ability to reason aforethought is what separates humanity from the rest of the animal kingdom, serving to check our inclination to impulsive behavior which usually proves as detrimental to our own well-being as it does to someone else's.

And yet, even after careful consideration, we may still feel uncomfortable with our decision, bemoaning the paucity of options.

Welcome to campaign 2016.

It seems as if we are cursed with the perfect storm when it comes to electing a president this year.

That being said — although it is indeed damnation by faint praise — while one choice gives us cause to worry we are paying for a first-class ticket for a place in steerage, at least the passenger might feel reasonably confident that he will survive the voyage, if not quite reach his destination, miffed, but only slightly worse off for the inconvenience.

The other choice is to board a vessel that operates under the motto "Damn the torpedoes (and icebergs), full speed ahead!" and sails into shark-infested waters with what is promised to be an adequate number of lifeboats that are clearly untested and arguably untenable.

I guess it comes down to the question of whether you prefer to take your chances navigating the Bermuda Triangle or sailing elsewhere under a hurricane watch.

In either case, don't forget the Dramamine.

MICHAEL WHITE

LeRoy