Clinton leaves behind email trail

And the plot continues to thicken. First the private email fiasco. Hillary Clinton said she wiped the email server clean and then she said she turned over 55,000 emails. Which is it?

Now they have found thousands more. Every person who was corresponding with her had to know she wasn't on the government server as her address ended in clintonemail.com, not .gov.

I am not familiar with Blackberries but do know most other electronic devices allow more than one email address.

Then, there are the Democratic National Committee emails promoting her over Sanders. And, now we have the involvement with the Clinton Foundation. When will it end?

Marco Rubio was so correct in saying President Barack Obama knew exactly what he was doing: Give her one of the highest-profile jobs and keep her name in the news. After becoming so inept, she had to bail and hope the American people would forget the mistakes. Everyone has worked so hard to make her the heir apparent to the throne.

$675,000 for three speeches? Let's put that into perspective. It would take somebody earning $30 an hour for 10 years to earn that much.

$10 million plus for 2015 income? Guess she isn't one of the 99 percent.

I find it interesting she never mentions her original roots-the corrupt cesspool of the United States. Is she afraid that and the fact Obama lived in Illinois will her hurt chances of becoming elected?

MARY ANN RIGGLE

Rural Paxton