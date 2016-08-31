Next Unit 4 leader is already here

Sometime we ignore the obvious. I read with interest recently that Unit 4 administration is looking to replace Dr. Judy Wiegand and is going to spend thousands of dollars to search for an new superintendent.

How foolish is this when we have a qualified candidate on the administration staff currently?

Again this is Illinois and we don't seem to have grasped the fact of common sense.

Hey, school board, why not make Dr. Susan Zola the superintendent of the schools?

She is definitely qualified and you can use the $30,000 or so you save and put it in the building fund of $150 gazillion you currently need.

Stop, look and listen.

LOU REID

Champaign