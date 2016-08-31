Sports volunteers make difference

I want to express my sincere appreciation to the board members, and the men and women of both the Westville Recreation League and the Westville Youth Football League (the cheerleaders and dance team) who volunteer their time and talent to the youth in the Westville area.

You are to be commended for the time you take out of your busy schedules to spend it with the young boys and girls, teaching them so many valuable skills. These skills will help them as they grow and become adults.

To the parents of these children, I applaud you for allowing them to be part of these programs and for the sacrifices you make on their behalf. I do not have children involved, but I have a friend who has a girl and two boys who play softball, baseball and football. I know how much work it takes to get them to practice and games, to be sure their uniforms are ready for game day.

Parents, take a moment to give yourself a pat on the back for supporting and being a part of your children's lives.

To those adults who stand on the side and see nothing but negatives and criticize how things are, I suggest that you turn that into something positive and become a volunteer, to get involved.

I think you will find it hard work, but something very rewarding and fun.

CHARLIE HYDE

Westville