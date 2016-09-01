Danville needs response to ash borer
After watching the news about the emerald ash borer problem in Champaign, I realized what a problem this is for the county and the state.
Then I realized that the big tree in my front yard is an ash tree and has been dying slowly for a couple of years. The neighbor across the street has the same problem.
A lot of tree-removal services won't come over, because after I tell them what the problem is, they don't want ash to sell as firewood. This is just speculation on my part, but a lot of tree-removal services make money from the wood they get after taking down a tree.
I've mentioned this to the mayor and was told there's someone looking into it.
That doesn't help me. My front yard looked as if fall has already arrived.
I don't know what the answer is, but there are beautiful parks in the Danville area that will be affected by this infestation.
At least Champaign is trying.
BOB ANDREWS
Danville
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.