Danville needs response to ash borer

After watching the news about the emerald ash borer problem in Champaign, I realized what a problem this is for the county and the state.

Then I realized that the big tree in my front yard is an ash tree and has been dying slowly for a couple of years. The neighbor across the street has the same problem.

A lot of tree-removal services won't come over, because after I tell them what the problem is, they don't want ash to sell as firewood. This is just speculation on my part, but a lot of tree-removal services make money from the wood they get after taking down a tree.

I've mentioned this to the mayor and was told there's someone looking into it.

That doesn't help me. My front yard looked as if fall has already arrived.

I don't know what the answer is, but there are beautiful parks in the Danville area that will be affected by this infestation.

At least Champaign is trying.

BOB ANDREWS

Danville