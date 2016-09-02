Caring for nurses, caring for patients

Research repeatedly shows nurses provide better outcomes.

Overworked, understaffed nurses have poorer personal health; the same as their patients. Poor health and injuries increase health care cost for all, worsen the nursing shortage and shorten lives.

Is the nurse in the nursing home less valuable than in the hospital? Is the patient about to be discharged to nursing home disposable?

I think Illinois can do better. Protect nurses equally no matter where they work.

CHERYL CARLSON

Registered Nurse

Danville