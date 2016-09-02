Clinton has record of bad behavior

When the Clintons were in the White House, Hillary mistreated and cursed her staff.

There are several books written about Clinton and the profanity she used. This is too vulgar to print in the newspaper.

With all the questionable actions plus her previous record in the White House, do we really want such a person running this country?

Here are three of the books — more can be found on the internet.

1) "Inside the White House" by Robert Kessler, page 244.

2) "American Evil" by Christopher Anderson, page 90.

3) "The Truth about Hillary" by Edward Klein, page 5.

MARY SERGENT

Monticello