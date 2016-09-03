Central High issue is all about money

Ever since Centennial High was built in the early '60s, the unwarranted disparities have existed between our two public high school facilities.

If the new Central High had been approved by the voters, the unwarranted disparities would have been eliminated. Since that referendum failed, the real issue surrounding Central High has emerged for me. It's about money and not the students, staff or even education.

If a new Central was built on the Interstate Drive site 2.5 miles north of old Central, it would have been a boost for continuing residential development in the new north end. A renovated old Central wouldn't hinder development in the south and southwest.

It appears as though it's the North vs. the South in Champaign when it comes to development, and the South may win this round. The people who would stand to benefit are the competing developers, some commercial real estate agents and their investors.

The renovation model for old Central looked like an $85 million downtown redevelopment project for the city of Champaign. It would be paid for by the Unit 4 taxpayers if the referendum passes.

A nice benefit indeed. The little money would go to the owners of the adjoining properties to Central ($4 million) and over $3 million to the park district for some sport facilities built in Spalding Park.

For these amounts of money, the students could have had a modern new campus with their Field of Dreams sports complex and the unwarranted disparities eliminated.

DR. MICHAEL J. WOODS

rural Champaign