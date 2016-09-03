Community approach good for children

The recent articles discussing the incarceration of juveniles raised an important issue that we must address in Illinois and the U.S.

Kevin Hoffman's plea to identify community-based alternatives is timely. There are other options, and the Scottish Children's Hearings, or Children's Panels, are recognized as an exceptional model in Europe, but not well-known in the U.S.

Since the 1970s, the Children's Panels have provided Scotland with community-based child welfare and juvenile justice intervention designed to focus on the "needs"of children and their families, not their "deeds."

Each panel consists of three trained volunteers, representative of their community, who meet with the struggling family or young person in a "hearing."

The hearings are informal, and other people important for the child, such as teachers, relatives or clergy, can be present. The goal is to develop a service plan specific to the child's needs.

One key factor during the hearing is including the child's perspective or "voice" in the plan for their success.

There are panels in every community and several thousand trained volunteers across Scotland.

Scots will readily tell you that the system isn't perfect and continue to improve it. However, they are proud of this approach and thankful that it is unusual for a young person in Scotland to spend time in jail or have children removed from their families.

Could we do something similar in Illinois?

Absolutely! Perhaps community by community, through the school district and local systems, would be a place to start.

ANNE S. ROBERTSON

Tuscola