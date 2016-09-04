Does Champaign want its banner?
The photo of the city of Champaign centennial banner, 1860-1960, is from four Urbana High School senior boys who happened to be passing when it "fluttered" to the sidewalk opposite the then-Champaign Police Department on University Avenue and Neil Street (now the City Building.)
It was proudly displayed on a four-week driving trip West in a 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk coupe. Those four forgetful guys did not return it then, but now that one-by-one they are facing the Pearly Gates, they wish to return the banner.
They became in later years a high school principal, two medical doctors (pediatricians) and a minister, showing you never can tell.
These four rascals have entrusted me with the safe return of this treasure.
But to whom? Suggestions welcome.
STEVE SHOEMAKER
Urbana
