Does Champaign want its banner?

The photo of the city of Champaign centennial banner, 1860-1960, is from four Urbana High School senior boys who happened to be passing when it "fluttered" to the sidewalk opposite the then-Champaign Police Department on University Avenue and Neil Street (now the City Building.)

It was proudly displayed on a four-week driving trip West in a 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk coupe. Those four forgetful guys did not return it then, but now that one-by-one they are facing the Pearly Gates, they wish to return the banner.

They became in later years a high school principal, two medical doctors (pediatricians) and a minister, showing you never can tell.

These four rascals have entrusted me with the safe return of this treasure.

But to whom? Suggestions welcome.

STEVE SHOEMAKER

Urbana