Erratic numbers hard to measure

The U.S. Department of Justice warns that some measures of racial disparities in traffic stops can be highly misleading. "As a result, social scientists now disregard comparisons to the census for assessing racial bias."

Such comparisons are especially problematic for Urbana. Half the drivers on Urbana streets do not live in Urbana, so comparing racial groups on the road with residents of the city is shaky at best. In addition, about half the population of Urbana is University of Illinois students — notably less likely to be African-American and less likely to drive.

Dividing one highly unreliable number by another highly unreliable number hardly yields a gold standard for setting public policy.

The first responsibility of any government is public safety. Any effort to change how police operate needs to be evaluated on whether it will improve public safety and whether it will improve public trust. Urbana has hired a statistician to help evaluate the effectiveness of current policies in protecting the public and in maintaining public trust and how proposed changes in operations might help or hinder.

The News-Gazette reported recently that while other communities have paid out millions of dollars in out-of-court settlements for errors by police officers, Urbana paid zero.

Urbana has an excellent police department. We are willing to study how we are doing and how we might improve.

But it is a great disservice to elevate one discredited measure and ignore all evidence to the contrary.

LAUREL PRUSSING

Mayor

Urbana