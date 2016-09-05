We should aspire for better schools

This, in response to George Laros' letter in the Aug. 28 News-Gazette, in which he said, "Perhaps we need to remodel our schools or make do with what we have."

The referendum for Unit 4 Schools is a lot of money, no doubt about it. That's because it addresses six school buildings, most having been constructed at least 50 years ago.

Passing the facilities plan will allow greatly needed updates in infrastructure: electrical, plumbing, heating, air conditioning and will address safety and security concerns.

In addition to that, construction and renovation of our schools will meet the 21st century needs of our students, faculty and families.

Science labs will be updated, classrooms will be larger, more space for the 100-plus band students at Central who practice outdoors because the band room isn't large enough, and space at Centennial for career and technical education.

Elementary and middle schools will be renewed as well as a new Dr. Howard School being built.

Of course Unit 4 could "make do" with what we have and, of course people have it much worse in other parts of the world.

But, is that the kind of community we want? Do we want our students to "make do" or do we want to encourage them to excel, to be engaged, using up-to-date equipment in comfortable spaces in which that can happen?

The taxes will be higher but the reward to our students, our teachers, our community will be much greater.

Vote "yes" on the Unit 4 referendum.

PRUDENCE RUNKLE

Champaign