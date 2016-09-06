Free trade harms everyone on globe

Anyone who asserts the effects of "free trade" are unknown regarding Americans and improve the lives of those in poorer countries is wrong on both counts. I encourage readers to critically explore these vital issues.

Regarding American workers, "free trade" has been part of a four-decade neoliberal effort to weaken the working class, resulting in stagnant or decreased wages despite increased worker productivity, dramatically increased income and wealth inequality, artificially high unemployment, expansion of the financial sector, decreased union membership, and governmental austerity and privatization.

The outsourcing of American jobs has been just one aspect of this elitist corporate strategy. But "free trade," at this point when tariff barriers are already minimal, is primarily about enforcing "investor rights" which allow corporations to challenge environmental and labor regulations established by sovereign governments — all for increased profits in the context of increasing domestic and global economic inequality.

For decent human beings, exploitation is not nice.

Claims about global poverty reduction can be explored online by accessing "Exposing the great 'poverty reduction' lie" (Jason Hickel), and the Pew report "A Global Middle Class Is More Promise than Reality."

Serious and compassionate individuals who value general and sustainable prosperity will be sharply skeptical of the "best of all possible worlds" of "free trade" promoted by neoliberal corporate hucksters and their privileged academic lackeys.

DAVID GREEN

Champaign