In matters of war, where's our trust?

Protecting the nation, including taking us to war, is the most important responsibility we give our presidents.

In living memory, the U.S. has been led into major, protracted "shooting" wars by Presidents Roosevelt (WWII), Truman (Korea), Johnson (Vietnam),and Bush (Afghanistan, Iraq). The consequences reverberate for decades.

When a president's argument to the Senate to justify its authorization of war is later deemed bogus, the subsequent costs have nearly torn us apart. See LBJ (Gulf of Tonkin) and GWB (weapons of mass destruction).

Whether our president is trustworthy is therefore of paramount importance. Will this person mislead or deceive to move public opinion toward war or, equally importantly, against war? The people must be able to trust that their president is being honest and forthright.

Compared with Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton is less apt to engage in a nonstandard but effective war on radical Islamic terrorism and more apt to take us into conventional wars.

As senator in 2002 she voted for the Iraq war before expediently flip-flopping.

As secretary of state she participated in destabilizing now-chaotic Libya, Egypt and the wider region.

On instructions from President Obama in September 2012, to protect his re-election and her political future, Secretary Clinton colluded in abandoning Ambassador Stevens to deadly ambush in Benghazi, lying about it to the American people. The coverup continues even now.

If a President Hillary Clinton should want either to take us into conventional war or to downplay and ignore an unconventional clear and present danger, could we trust her?

LYNN McLINDEN

Danville