Columnist makes weak comparison

I am somewhat dismayed that Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua would choose such a poor analogy in the opening of his Sept. 4 column in everyone's topic of the week.

He compared NFL player Colin Kaepernick's "sit-in tactic" (rather than to stand for the national anthem with his team), with the sit-in of four college students on Feb 1, 1960, in a Woolworth's store in Greensboro, N.C. — both protests of racial inequities in the United States.

I certainly don't contest the presence of those inequities nor the need to work toward their end.

I do find that making both situations analogous is detrimental to moving us forward to that end.

One situation refers to four college students conducting their protest in a public restaurant where they should have been served but were prohibited under unjust law.

The other situation is one of a professional athlete protesting during his employment by an NFL team in the place of his employment, when he himself is not the subject of a specific injustice.

The four courageous college students showed no disrespect to our country. Mr. Kaepernick, however, showed disrespect to both the symbol of our country and to the members of the military present on the same football field.

Next time, Professor, please choose a more fitting analogy for your argument.

MARY KARTEN

Champaign