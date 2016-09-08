Libertarian should be part of debate

"Nine weeks out, a near-even race," the CNN.com headline blares.

And while a 45 percent to 43 percent Donald Trump lead over Hillary Clinton makes for great click bait, it misses a far more important story.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson's social media campaign is gaining traction.

His support among our armed forces equals — and in some cases exceeds — that of his rivals.

More and more Americans are realizing Johnson represents not just an alternative to two unpalatable options, but a candidate whose values and priorities actually mirror their own.

This could be a great American success story were Johnson able to participate in the national presidential debates.

As it stands, he faces the hurdle of an arbitrary standard set by the Commission on Presidential Debates — a standard that does not account for this year's unique political landscape.

I urge the commission to respect the evermore obvious wishes of the American people and allow Gary Johnson to make his voice heard in the Sept. 26 presidential debate.

STEPHEN SYKES

Springfield