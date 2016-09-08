Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, September 8, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Jimmy John's selling majority stake

No vote for Hillary; that's the truth
| Subscribe

More Letters

No vote for Hillary; that's the truth

Thu, 09/08/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

Most of my friends know that I'm a Democratic voter as they are.

But for this presidential election, I told them that I'm not voting Democratic this time, but Republican.

After that, my Democratic friends told me to give them one good reason why they shouldn't vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Thus I gave them one. I told them that if her lips are moving, she is lying.

PAUL HAYES

Urbana

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.