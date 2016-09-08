No vote for Hillary; that's the truth
Thu, 09/08/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
Most of my friends know that I'm a Democratic voter as they are.
But for this presidential election, I told them that I'm not voting Democratic this time, but Republican.
After that, my Democratic friends told me to give them one good reason why they shouldn't vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Thus I gave them one. I told them that if her lips are moving, she is lying.
PAUL HAYES
Urbana
