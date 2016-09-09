Fear and loathing on editorial pages

I'd like to give a huge "thank you" to the editors of the Opinions and Commentary sections.

I am continuously amused at Eric Vimr's letters and Sundiata Cha-Jua's columns. But at the same time I have to remind myself that these aren't the outbursts from paranoid schizophrenics on the bus, but from highly paid professors (thanks to you and me) with great influence over young, impressionable minds thirsty for knowledge and truth.

My heart beaks for anyone foolish or naive enough to take their fearmongering seriously.

I got to hand it to them though, the manner in which they use their mastery in the English language to burn straw man after straw man, rewrite history and project their own anti-factual propaganda and delusions of nameless, faceless boogeymen is truly impressive.

At the same time, after reading them I can't help but think of a scene from the movie "Billy Madison":

"What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul."

I'll finish with a quote from a truly great professor: "Facts are not liberals' strong suit, rhetoric is." — Thomas Sowell.

KARL JOYCE

Urbana