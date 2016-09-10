Pregnancy Pause aims to curb cases of FASD

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder — FASD — is widely recognized as the largest preventable cause of birth defects and developmental disabilities in the United States. FASD is 100 percent preventable if a woman does not drink alcohol while she is pregnant.

Women are drinking more alcohol and starting to drink at a younger age. To help women abstain from alcohol during pregnancy, ILCAAAP is supporting Pregnant Pause, which asks spouses, family members and friends to support mothers-to-be by not drinking alcohol during the pregnancy. We hope you too will share and support this initiative of the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education to help prevent FASD.

ANITA BEDELL

executive director

Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems

Springfield