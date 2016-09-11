No clemency for FBI-agent killer

Leonard Peltier has again applied for clemency and a support group continues to encourage his release from prison.

I served as a special agent with the FBI for 24 years, and I believe that his petition for clemency should be denied.

On June 26, 1975, FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams were searching for a fugitive (wanted for the theft of cowboy boots) on an Indian reservation in South Dakota.

Unknown to agents Coler and Williams, the vehicle also contained Leonard Peltier, who was wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in Milwaukee.

Peltier stopped his vehicle about 100 yards away and he and his passengers opened fire. Coler immediately sustained a severe wound to his right arm. Williams, also wounded, removed his shirt during the firefight and fashioned a tourniquet around Coler's arm.

The investigation revealed that Peltier walked up to the wounded agents and executed them while Coler was unconscious and Williams was kneeling.

Evidence determined that during the firefight, over 125 shots were fired at the wounded agents and only five shots fired in return. The rifle used to kill the agents was linked to Peltier.

Peltier was convicted of their murders and received consecutive life sentences. Peltier appealed his conviction over 12 times and his sentence has never been altered.

Twice on national television, Peltier has admitted to firing at the two agents.

At a time when our law enforcement officers are being targeted, clemency for Peltier would send a terrible message.

PETER BUCKLEY

Tuscola