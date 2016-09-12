Unit 4 building plan far superior

Michael J. Woods in his Sept. 3 letter describes redeveloping of a key section of downtown as though we all don't reap the benefits. Less sprawl allows more use of infrastructure at less cost per person.

The current referendum, which includes the repurposing of Central High School, gets the taxpayers close to two times more bang for the buck, saves us millions in added infrastructure costs, and we get six upgraded schools instead of two and a half.

The previous and less-comprehensive referendum did not cover $8.4 million in new buses and over $450,000 per year in transportation cost increases (MTD report to Unit 4 of May 19, regarding a new Central on Interstate Drive), $6 million in road improvements and more than $1.5 million in utility upgrades.

That's $15.9 million plus $450,000 annually not covered nor disclosed in the previous referendum, with no long-term plan, as well as leaving four schools unimproved.

Eliminating $15.9 million in uncovered expenses, makes $7 million to buy properties and to improve Spalding Park pale in comparison and is a much more economical and transparent use of funds.

Modern sports facilities are important, but they can't come before needed school building upgrades. Nonetheless, this referendum is quite accommodating for modernizing (and leveling) the sports facilities' disparities, and one well-maintained competition football field/stadium is plenty for both high schools.

And bond interest rates aren't going to get any lower. In this way, Dr. Woods is quite right. It is about the money.

Vote "yes."

MICHAEL J. MURPHY

Champaign